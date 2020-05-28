Henry Cavill Won't Film New Superman Scenes For "Snyder Cut," But Is Expected To Cameo In Upcoming DC Movie

Despite reports to the contrary, Henry Cavill has always maintained that he wasn't quite done with Superman, and last night, we finally got confirmation that the actor is in active talks with Warner Bros. to reprise the role in the studio's revamped DCEU.
The initial report made it clear that Cavill had not signed on for a Man of Steel sequel, and that he would most likely suit-up as Supes for an appearance in an upcoming DC movie. Now, we have a little more to go on.
According to Variety, Cavill will not shoot any additional scenes for Zack Snyder's Justice League (which was one theory doing the rounds), but will indeed "cameo in one of DC’s upcoming films, which include Aquaman 2, The Suicide Squad and The Batman."
We already know that Matt Reeves' reboot is highly unlikely, but what about Shazam 2 or Black Adam? Variety's Justin Kroll followed up on Twitter.
At this point, our money's on the Shazam! sequel. Superman actually showed up at the end of the first movie, and Cavill was originally set to return as the hero.
It's a shame we still don't have a green light for another solo Superman movie, but that's bound to happen down the line.