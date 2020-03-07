LOIS & CLARK Star Dean Cain Says Superman Couldn't Talk About "Truth, Justice, And The American Way" Today

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Dean Cain has never shied away from sharing his political opinions, but in a new interview, he makes some bold statements about playing Superman today...

Since first sharing his support for President Donald Trump back in 2016, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Dean Cain has become something of a divisive figure on social media. He certainly doesn't shy away from sharing his often controversial political opinions online, and many fans have disowned the actor as Superman.

Recently, Fox News spoke to Cain about a number of topics, including a Time Magazine piece which argues that superheroes are basically just cops with capes who operate without accountability.

At this, the actor became enraged, and said: "This whole cancel culture thing that we're living in right now is crazy. It's like an early version of George Orwell's 1984. Up is down, war is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength. You know, that's news speak, and it's crazy."

"This stuff just all drives me insane," he continued. "I promise you, as Superman, I wouldn't today be allowed to say, 'Truth, justice, and the American Way.'"

There's been a lot of backlash to Cain's comments online, but plenty of people see to agree. Either way, comic book writer Tom King was quick to take to Twitter to debunk the actor's Superman comments!

