HenryCavillSuperman Trends On Social Media As Fans Demand A MAN OF STEEL Sequel

Fans once again made their voices heard yesterday, this time demanding that Warner Bros. finally consider a Man of Steel sequel with the hashtag #HenryCavillSuperman. Read on for further details...

No one really knows what the plan is for Henry Cavill's Superman as we've heard nothing since it was first reported that the actor is set to return to the DC Extended Universe in a series of cameo/supporting roles. Fans remain anxious to see more of him in action, though, and that was evident from a hashtag that started trending yesterday.

It all started when the TNTDrama Twitter account shared a picture of Cavill as the iconic DC Comics hero with the caption, "So we all agree, #HenryCavillSuperman."

That soon spiralled, with fans using the hashtag to campaign for a Man of Steel sequel (or at least more of his Superman). Unfortunately, the semi-official word on that is there are no plans for a solo outing featuring the character, something no one can quite figure out the reason for.

Cavill remains busy elsewhere, of course, with the lead role in Netflix's The Witcher and a supporting part as Sherlock Holmes in the streaming service's upcoming Enola Holmes movie.

On the plus side, we will see more of Superman in Justice League: The Snyder Cut, and that will hopefully generate enough chatter online to force Warner Bros.' hand and give the character his due in the DCEU. If nothing else, we need to see him square off with Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, right?