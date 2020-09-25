JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Henry Cavill Addresses Those SUPERMAN Trilogy Rumors And THE SNYDER CUT

Promoting his new movie Enola Holmes , Henry Cavill addresses those rumours about a Superman trilogy, while also addressing whether he'll return to shoot additional scenes for "The Snyder Cut."

Recently, rumours started doing the rounds that Henry Cavill may have signed up to star in a new Superman trilogy. It had previously been reported that The Witcher star would return to the DC Extended Universe for a series of cameos, but the news Cavill might star in not one, but three solo movies was definitely welcomed by fans.

It was very much a rumour, of course, and when GQ caught up with Cavill to discuss his new movie Enola Holmes, the actor chose his words carefully when asked about those rumours.

"Well, I think it’s important that this should be about Enola Holmes," he responded, before the reporter put it to him that what he was saying sounded more like a "no comment" than full-blown denial. To that, all Cavill would say was, "I said what I said." Based on these remarks, it's impossible to imagine there not being plans in place for him to reprise the role of Superman.

Of course, it was earlier this week we learned that Cavill is among those expected to return for Justice League: The Snyder Cut reshoots, but this interview took place before that news broke. That likely explains why he said, "They are doing their own thing out there, putting the movie together from the footage they shot. I’ve not been in comms with them about it."

It's pretty dumb to think that Cavill would come out and confirm that he's returning for additional photography before the news was broken by The Hollywood Reporter, so don't read too much into that!

Are you hoping to see more of this Superman on the big screen?