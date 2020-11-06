MAN OF STEEL 2: New Details Emerge About Why Warner Bros. Isn't Working On A SUPERMAN Sequel

Despite reports that Henry Cavill is making his return to the DCEU as Superman, there's still no sign of Man of Steel 2 . However, some rumoured new details shed some light on why it's not happening...

Heroic Hollywood (who recently broke that news about the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League) has shared some "insider information" about what the deal is with Man of Steel 2 at Warner Bros.

They report that the studio isn't convinced another Superman movie is wanted right now, and that the hope is having him play supporting roles in upcoming releases will rebuild the character in the eyes of viewers. "A standalone Superman movie would not be successful at this time," they claim.

"Perhaps once there's more momentum after playing a supporting role in some successful DC films, there would be more of a chance for a stand-alone film."

Another apparent reason Man of Steel 2 isn't moving forward is potentially down to the recent deal made between J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot production company and WarnerMedia (which will see Abrams take charge of a number of DC Comics properties, including HBO Max's Justice League Dark).

"If your plan is to attract an A-list filmmaker like J.J. Abrams to direct such a property, like Superman, they're going to demand they cast who they want in the title role."

All of this should be taken a pinch of salt for now, of course, but it certainly makes sense. For now, most fans will be happy just getting to see more of Henry Cavill's Superman on the big screen (starting with Justice League on HBO Max next year). What do you make of this latest update?