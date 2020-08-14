MAN OF STEEL Behind The Scenes Video Shows Zack Snyder Using The House Of El As A Skate Park

Justice League director Zack Snyder has shared a new behind the scenes video from the Man of Steel set, revealing that he used the House of El set to practice his skateboarding skills. Check it out...

There's not many people that can say they've skated through Superman's home, but Man of Steel director Zack Snyder can clearly lay claim to that rather unique accolade.

As you can see below, the filmmaker recently took a break from plugging his version of Justice League (which is set to be released on HBO Max next year) to share a fun behind the scenes video from his 2013 Superman movie. Taken on the set of the House of El citadel, Snyder can be seen using a skateboard to make his way through his alien surroundings.

The caption reads "Skateboarding in the House of El," and being on set with Snyder is clearly a fun time if this footage is any indication. Unfortunately, we never got to see much in the way of behind the scenes footage from his time working on Justice League, but that could now change.

You have to believe that it exists, and Warner Bros. could very easily piece that together to create some sort of documentary detailing how Snyder's version of the superhero ensemble was made.

Time will tell on that front, but Justice League is set to have a big presence at DC FanDome later this month, so we'll learn a lot more about what the director has planned for these heroes then.

Check out the video below:

