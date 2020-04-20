MAN OF STEEL Director Zack Snyder Reveals His First Sketch Of The DC Extended Universe's Superman

Man of Steel director Zack Snyder has shared his first sketch of Superman in the DC Extended Universe as Henry Cavill's iconic DC Comics superhero gets ready to take flight. Check it out after the jump...

Zack Snyder usually uses his Vero account to tease the Snyder Cut of Justice League, but the filmmaker recently shared an early, rough sketch of Superman in Man of Steel. He accompanied that with the caption, "My first ever drawings from [Man of Steel] of Superman in costume."

Where in the movie does this scene take place? Well, it appears to be the iconic moment Henry Cavill's Kal-El took flight for the first time, a moment still hailed as one of the best in the DCEU.

Man of Steel remains a divisive movie, but it still received a more positive response than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The main talking points for fans was the fact that the hero's battle with General Zod destroyed huge chunks of Metropolis, while Superman ultimately stopping the villain by breaking his neck was something many decided wasn't very, well, "Superman-like."

Snyder put a lot of love into Man of Steel, and he had plans for the iconic DC Comics superhero which were supposed to continue across two Justice League movies (the first of which was reshot by Joss Whedon, while the second obviously ended up being shelved after that was released).

Check out Snyder's Vero post below:

