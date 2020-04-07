MAN OF STEEL Star Henry Cavill On Why He's Never Been Tempted To Troll Fans About Superman's Future

In a new interview, Man of Steel and Justice League star Henry Cavill explains how he's managed to resist the temptation to comment on online rumours about his future as Superman. Check it out...

Over the past couple of years, we've been faced with a seemingly endless wave of rumours about Henry Cavill's future as Superman. We've heard everything from claims that he dropped out of Shazam! due to disagreements over money with Warner Bros. to chatter that a Man of Steel sequel is in the works from J.J. Abrams, so it's hard to know what to believe.

The latest reports indicate that he's in talks for a series of cameo appearances in the DC Extended Universe, though it's clear that nothing is set in stone as of yet, leaving Cavill's Superman future uncertain.

During an interview with Variety, Cavill was asked if he's ever been tempted to comment on an online rumour using an alias, and the British actor explained why that just wouldn't feel right. "I’m not going to lie; I’ve been very tempted, but there’s something about that, that feels deeply immoral."

"When it’s about Superman, and if I’m representing Superman, it just feels like the wrong thing to do. I’m just going to let this all play out. Me saying something isn’t going to make a difference. What does it really matter? One day, people will know the truth, and if they don’t know it now, it’s okay."

If you need any further proof that Cavill is perfect for Superman, then look no further than these comments. Unfortunately, this also means that he's probably not part of the CBM community going by the username, "CenryHavill." Regardless, here's hoping we get some Man of Steel 2 news soon...