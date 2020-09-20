RUMOR MILL: Henry Cavill May Have Signed Up For Three SUPERMAN Movies And A Series Of Cameos

If a new rumour doing the rounds is to be believed, Henry Cavill has reached a deal with Warner Bros. which will see him reprise the role of Superman in the DC Extended Universe for at least three movies!

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

According to The Cultured Nerd, The Witcher star Henry Cavill has signed a new deal with Warner Bros. to reprise his role as Superman in at least three projects focusing solely on the Man of Steel, and at least a few options for future cameos in other DC Extended Universe movies.

If true, that's massive, though it's hard to say why the trades wouldn't have caught wind of this first! Then again, the news that the directors of Bad Boys for Life would be working on Ms. Marvel was broken on a fan site similar to this one long before The Hollywood Reporter broke the news.

Cavill has made no secret of the fact he wants to return as Superman, and it sounds like this potential three-picture deal could even stretch to him having a leading role in something like Black Adam 2.

Adding further fuel to the fire is the fact artist BossLogic shared the following image of Cavill's Man of Steel shortly after this rumour surfaced with his agent, Dany Garcia, then sharing it on Instagram!

We'll keep you guys updated.

