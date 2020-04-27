SMALLVILLE Cast To Reunite Virtually With One Lucky Fan To Raise Money For Charity During COVID-19

The Smallville cast are reuniting to raise money for charity, and the winner of the Omaze campaign will get to pose their questions to cast members Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, and Kristin Kreuk!

If the answer was a resounding, "Oh, hell yeah I am!" then do we have some good news for you. Smallville stars Tom Welling (Clark Kent), Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor), and Kristin Kreuk (Lana Lang) are taking part in a charitable event where they will reunite via video chat with one lucky fan.

"We’ve got something really super for you...a virtual cast reunion with Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum! That’s right, the trio you knew and loved for 10 seasons is hopping on a video chat together to hang out, talk and answer all your questions," reads the Omaze page.

"Get the behind-the-scenes scoop on your favorite episodes (you know the ones you watch over and over again). Find out their first impressions of each other - and how they changed after working so long together. Ask them what they miss most about the superhuman super-awesome show. Needless to say, you’ll be in for a memorable reunion."

This video chat will give the aforementioned lucky fan the chance to ask the cast all the burning questions they've been holding in since Smallville ended nine years ago, and the money raised with this campaign is going to help support the children and families at the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Crisis on Infinite Earths" showed how much love there still is for Smallville, and this Q&A with the cast would be an incredible experience which should offer plenty of exciting new reveals.

