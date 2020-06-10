SPONTANEOUS Helmer Brian Duffield Interested In MAN OF STEEL Sequel Inspired By ALL-STAR SUPERMAN - EXCLUSIVE

Spontaneous director Brian Duffield tells us how he would approach a Superman movie, revealing that he would take inspiration from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's groundbreaking All-Star Superman ...

Spontaneous is now available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, Sony PlayStation Video, FandangoNOW, and more. To celebrate the release of the movie which stars Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, and Hayley Law, we recently caught up with writer and director Brian Duffield to discuss the bloody romance story

We'll bring you our full interview later today, but in the meantime, we thought you'd like to check out what Brian had to say about potentially taking the helm of a Superman movie for Warner Bros.

"I would love to do a Superman movie [Laughs] actually because I feel like everyone always gives him the short end of the stick saying he's not an interesting character," the filmmaker tells us. "I feel like I get the tone of how to do that, and 'All-Star Superman' could be used as a jumping off point to have a really great standalone Superman movie."

"Now is the time where a really human and hopeful Superman living in this kind of world that we're in right now could be uplifting and funny and cool in a way. My buddy Mattson [Tomlin] wrote the new Batman movie which is obviously on the darker, and awesome, looking side of things, but I feel with Superman, you could do something not too dissimilar in tone to Spontaneous with it where it's just a lot of fun, but you're dealing with bigger issues."

"I think that's the thing I've been missing in some of those movies. I just wish they were fun and felt awesome after leaving the theater," Duffield continues. "Doing a Superman movie in that [Sam] Raimi Spider-Man 2 energy would be incredible."

"I've never really put my hat in the ring for it and no one's called about it either, but I wish there was a really dope Superman movie coming down the pipe. I loved good chunks of Man of Steel and I think Henry Cavill is hard to come up with a better Superman than him right now too."

Based on these comments, we would love to see what Duffield would do with Superman on the big screen as it sounds like he has a vision for the franchise that fans would definitely get on board with. Spontaneous is actually a movie that does a great job of balancing vastly different tones, so the director is someone who has the potential to bring an awful lot to the DC Extended Universe.

Watch an extended look at Spontaneous below, and check it out on Digital platforms from today!