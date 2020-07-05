SUPERGIRL Movie Rumored To Be On Hold As Warner Bros. Eyes A Return For SUPERMAN

After reports the Man of Steel's franchise has been put on ice in preference of a Supergirl movie, a new rumor claims plans have changed inside Warner Bros. headquarters, and that Superman will return!

Heroic Hollywood reports that Warner Bros. is no longer moving forward with the Supergirl movie which was first rumored to be in development last year. At the time, it was said that the studio wanted to shift the focus away from Superman, and would do so by prioritising his cousin instead.

Fans responded negatively, and demanded that Henry Cavill be given another shot of the Man of Steel.

Instead of the Supergirl movie featuring Brainiac as the lead antagonist (it was even rumored to be set in the 1970s), Warner Bros, is now focusing on Superman again. The site doesn't get any more specific than that, but it could be that they're planning to go back to the drawing board with the Man of Steel as there have been reports that Michael B. Jordan has pitched a Superman film.

Alternatively, they could look at bringing Cavill back into the fold as the English actor has expressed interest multiple times in playing Superman again despite rumored contractual disputes.

A Supergirl TV series currently airs on The CW, while a Superman TV show titled Superman & Lois is expected to join it once work on the Arrowverse series is able to resume. Delays caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have halted all work taking place in the Vancouver area.

