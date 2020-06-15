Superman Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

SUPERMAN: Henry Cavill Returns To The DCEU With A New Look And Costume In Cool Fan-Art

We still don't know what the deal is with Henry Cavill's rumored return to the DC Extended Universe as Superman, and some new fan-art shows what the English actor could look like as the Man of Steel!

Warner Bros. may have enlisted Zack Snyder to finish his version of Justice League for HBO Max, but the DC Extended Universe appears to be moving on from his vision for the most part.

When Henry Cavill makes his rumored return to this comic book world in an upcoming film like Black Adam or Green Lantern, it seems likely he will have a new look, and that's depicted in some cool new fan-art. Another piece reveals a kiss between Superman and Wonder Woman, a romance it's possible could be explored on the big screen now. 

The Man of Steel's makeover is a success, though, and this is definitely a costume which would work on screen. Look closely, and you'll notice that this Superman seems to be a little older as Cavill's hairline has receded slightly. 

Given how slow Warner Bros. has been in bringing him back to the DCEU, he might even be bald by the time it finally happens. 

Many of you already know who @jimlee is. He is a legendary comic book artist, known for his works with @dccomics I'm particularly fond of his inking style, the way he handles characters, and also a very specific anatomy that he follows in his style. I've always studied many of his works for reference purposes. So I decided to replicate one of his works as a form of practice. Rendering characters in night situations is always tricky, but very interesting. Because in night scenes, we have limited light sources. So to balance the character details with the dim light environment is very critical. However, this work already had the moon as its primary light source. I did my best to follow the rules of lighting, and broke a few to add in extra details as well. I hope y'all will like it. . #superman #wonderwoman #henrycavill #galgadot #justiceleague #snydercut #releasethesnydercut #dccomics #dcuniverse #dcextendeduniverse #dc #jimlee #digitalart #digitalpainting #painting #art #artistsoninstagram #photoshop

