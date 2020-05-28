SUPERMAN: Henry Cavill's Man Of Steel Could End Up Being The DCEU's "Nick Fury"

We've been hearing a lot about Henry Cavill's planned return to the DC Extended Universe as Superman, but this latest report claims that he could take on a role similar to either The Hulk or Nick Fury...

Last night, the trades reported that Henry Cavill is in talks with Warner Bros. to return to the DC Extended Universe as Superman. Rather than a Man of Steel sequel, plans are reportedly in place for the actor to make a cameo appearance or play a supporting role in an upcoming DC Comics movie, and speculation is already running rampant about what that could entail.

The prevailing theory right now is that the British actor could show up in Black Adam or Shazam! 2 to set the stage for some sort of epic battle between the trio, but ComicBook.com has shared their own report which definitely puts a different spin on Superman's DCEU future.

According to the site, "Cavill's Superman will operate in a similar capacity to Marvel's use of Nick Fury and the Hulk, appearing in films for a supporting role or even smaller cameos. The future of Cavill's Superman has not yet been fully decided, and it sounds like Warner Bros. and DC Comics are still figuring out where the character best fits in upcoming films."

It sounds like Superman is either going to become a Hulk-like supporting player in other character's movies, or just make a series of cameos similar to how Nick Fury often pops up in different franchises. It's a unique approach, but one which could pay off.

Are you on board with Superman potentially becoming the DCEU's "Nick Fury"?