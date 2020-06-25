SUPERMAN: MAN OF TOMORROW 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Digital HD Release Dates & Special Features Revealed

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced that Superman: Man of Tomorrow will arrive on Digital HD on August 23, followed by its 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release on September 8.

The film, which will presumably reboot the entire DC animated films universe, will pick up with a young Clark Kent (Darren Criss) interning at the Daily Planet and essentially learning on the fly (no pun intended) how to also be Superman and save the city of Metropolis from a series of major threats from Lex Luthor (Zachary Quinto), Parasite (Brett Dalton) and Lobo (Ryan Hurst).

As for special features, there's plenty for diehard fans to enjoy, including new featurettes on Lobo and the Martian Manhunter. Plus, as always, there will also be a first look at the next DC Universe movie, which isn't named here but has recently been rumored to be an animated adaptation of Batman: Death in the Family.

Darren Criss (Glee; Hollywood) is voicing the Man of Steel with a supporting cast consisting of Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond; Heroes) as Lex Luthor, Alexandra Daddario (True Detective; San Andreas) as Lois Lane, Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.; Elementary) as Parasite, Ryan Hurst (Remember the Titans; The Walking Dead) as the Main Man Lobo, Ike Amadi (Mass Effect 3; Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge) as Martian Manhunter, Neil Flynn (Scrubs; Mean Girls) as Jonathan Kent, and Bellamy Young (Scandal; Scrubs) as Martha Kent.

Chris Palmer (Voltron: Legendary Defender) is directing with a screenplay from Tim Sheridan (The Death of Superman; Reign of the Supermen).



