SUPERMAN: MAN OF TOMORROW Clip Features The Rookie Man Of Steel Taking On Lobo

A new Superman: Man of Tomorrow clip has been released, and in it, the rookie superhero finds himself seriously overpowered and outgunned by the nefarious Lobo right in the middle of Metropolois!

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War ended the current era of DC Animated films, but Superman: Man of Tomorrow heads back to the beginning in a new world to explore the Man of Steel's origin story. Despite its premiere at DC FanDome being canceled, a new clip has now been released showcasing a battle between the rookie Man of Steel and interstellar bounty hunter Lobo.

It's clearly not an easy battle for Superman, but he is only just beginning to find his feet as a superhero.

The official synopsis for Superman: Man of Tomorrow reads, "Daily Planet intern Clark Kent takes learning-on-the-job to new extremes when Lobo and Parasite set their sights on Metropolis."

Darren Criss (Hollywood) plays Clark Kent and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) voices the villainous Lex Luthor. Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch) stars as Lois Lane, Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) is Lobo, Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead) is the evil Parasite, and Ike Amadi (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge) is Martian Manhunter. Piotr Michael voices Perry White, and Jonathan and Martha Kent are played by Neil Flynn (Scrubs) and Bellamy Young (Scandal).

This clip points to the film being a fun ride, and a long overdue original tale in the DC Animated Universe.

Click HERE for more Superman: Man of Tomorrow news from CBM!

