SUPERMAN: MAN OF TOMORROW Clip Sees Lobo Attack As Supes Dons A Prototype Costume

The first clip from the upcoming Superman: Man of Tomorrow animated features has been released online, and it sees Supes don an early version of his costume as he prepares to face the villainous Lobo...

Superman: Man of Tomorrow will be available on Digital from August 23 before hitting 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack & Blu-ray Combo Pack on September 8, and the first clip from DC's latest animated adventure is now online (via IGN).

Here we see Clark Kent (Darren Criss) put together a (very) early attempt at his iconic Superman costume as a news report heralds the imminent arrival of an unidentified object hurtling towards Earth.

The Man of Steel flies out to meet the mysterious invader, only to discover that it's The Main Man himself, Lobo (Brett Dalton).

Check out this new clip from ‘SUPERMAN: MAN OF TOMORROW’



Are you going to see it?!



pic.twitter.com/Cc2xCyY3St — Geekly Goods (@GeeklyGoods) August 18, 2020

Daily Planet intern Clark Kent takes learning-on-the-job to new extremes when Lobo and Parasite set their sights on Metropolis in Superman: Man of Tomorrow, available later in summer 2020 on Digital, 4K, Blu-ray & DVD. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Superman: Man of Tomorrow is the 41st film in the popular series of DC Universe Movies.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow also features Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor, Alexandra Daddario as Lois Lane, Ryan Hurst as Parasite, and Ike Amadi as Martian Manhunter.

Do you plan on checking this one out? Let us know in the comments.