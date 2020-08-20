SUPERMAN: MAN OF TOMORROW Premiere No Longer Taking Place During DC FANDOME On Saturday

There's some disappointing news for those of you who were looking forward to the Superman: Man of Tomorrow premiere this Saturday, as it's been confirmed that it's been scrapped after scheduling changes...

Yesterday, DC Entertainment made some big changes to the DC FanDome schedule, and while it's essentially just been split across two days, there's definitely one noteworthy absence.

The premiere of Superman: Man of Tomorrow was supposed to take place on Saturday, with fans going to be able to watch the movie online for free. It didn't make a lot of sense as that would mean Warner Bros. was giving it away for nothing and opening the door to piracy; now, it seems they've thought better of it and scrapped plans for anything related to the animated feature on Saturday.

A number of stars, the writer, and director were all supposed to take part in a panel, but that hasn't been rescheduled, either, so there's a chance we won't end up getting to see it at all.

In Superman: Man of Tomorrow, "Daily Planet intern Clark Kent takes learning-on-the-job to new extremes when Lobo and Parasite set their sights on Metropolis."

The impressive voice cast sees Darren Criss (Hollywood) play Clark Kent, while Star Trek's Zachary Quinto will voice the villainous Lex Luthor. True Detective's Alexandra Daddario stars as Lois Lane, Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) is Lobo, Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead) takes on Parasite, and Ike Amadi (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge) is Martian Manhunter. Piotr Michael voices Perry White, while Jonathan and Martha Kent are played by Neil Flynn and Bellamy Young.

It's a shame the premiere is no longer taking place, but, on the plus side, the movie is set to be released on Digital HD on August 23rd and on Blu-ray and 4K UHD on September 8th.