SUPERMAN: MAN OF TOMORROW Review: "It Understood What The Man Of Steel Is All About"

For those still anticipating Man of Steel 2, maybe you can put that to rest and watch this instead. Superman: Man of Tomorrow is DC's latest animated feature, and it delivers throughout the runtime.

The DCAU has received a fresh coat of paint, with a brand new animation style for Superman: Man of Tomorrow. The story takes us back to when Clark Kent is just starting out as Superman (Darren Criss), and being a newcomer for the Daily Planet. However, when a parasitic threat comes to harm Metropolis, Superman must fight his way through this challenge with the help of Martian Manhunter.

So it's a pretty basic plot, but one that fits perfectly for a young Superman who's still adapting to the superhero life. That being said, the film makes sure it has entertaining characters to keep you engaged from beginning to end. Such as Lobo (Ryan Hurst), otherwise known as "the main man", plays a good sized part in this. Honestly, he's probably the MVP of the whole film.

Like mentioned before, Martin Manhunter (Ike Amadi) is also a main character here, which makes Clark feel not so alone on the alien side of things in Metropolis. Last but not least, Lois Lane (Alexandra Daddario) tries her absolute best to get that juicy scoop. There isn't a relationship between her and Clark yet, but if they plan to make a sequel, that would most likely be a direction they would go.

While the action is far and few between, it's well done and captivating. The film also has a chunk of heart in here that is essential to Superman as a character. His goody-two shoes, average joe persona is in full effect, and he gives a pretty touching speech at the end which puts the cherry on the top. Also, the voice acting was likable from top to bottom.

Overall, nothing about Superman: Man of Tomorrow stood out in some amazing way, but it was a solid entry to DC's bountiful list of animated movies. It understood what the Man of Steel is all about. If this is the new universe DC wants to start making their movies in, then so be it. There's a lot of potential here, and starting things off with Supes just seems right.

8 out of 10