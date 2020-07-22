SUPERMAN: MAN OF TOMORROW Stills Feature The Man Of Steel, Lois Lane, Martian Manhunter, And Lobo

Some newly revealed stills from the upcoming Superman: Man of Tomorrow animated movie put the spotlight on a number of characters, including the Man of Steel, Martian Manhunter, and bounty hunter, Lobo...

Some new stills have been released from Superman: Man of Tomorrow, the upcoming DC Animated Universe reboot which promises to set the stage for a new era of stories set in the DC Animated Universe after Warner Bros. once again hit the rest button on these adventures through Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.

In Superman: Man of Tomorrow, "Daily Planet intern Clark Kent takes learning-on-the-job to new extremes when Lobo and Parasite set their sights on Metropolis."

The impressive voice cast sees Darren Criss (Hollywood) play Clark Kent, while Star Trek's Zachary Quinto plays the villainous Lex Luthor. True Detective's Alexandra Daddario stars as Lois Lane, Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) is Lobo, Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead) takes on Parasite, and Ike Amadi (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge) is Martian Manhunter.

Piotr Michael voices Perry White, while Jonathan and Martha Kent are played by Neil Flynn and Bellamy Young. It's a killer cast, and definitely one of the DCAU's most impressive ensembles to date.

In these stills, we get to see more of the new-look Man of Steel as well as Lex Luthor, and what looks set to be a fun meeting between Superman, Martian Manhunter, and badass bounty hunter, Lobo.

Check them out below:

