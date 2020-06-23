SUPERMAN: MAN OF TOMORROW Trailer Offers A Brand New Take On The DCAU's Man Of Steel

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War brought the last era of DC Animated Universe movies to a close, and this first look at Superman: Man of Tomorrow offers yet another fresh take on the iconic superhero...

Thanks to IGN, we have a first look at Superman: Man of Tomorrow. Set for release this summer, the movie will set the stage for a new era of stories set in the DC Animated Universe after Warner Bros. once again hit the rest button on these adventures via Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.

In Superman: Man of Tomorrow, "Daily Planet intern Clark Kent takes learning-on-the-job to new extremes when Lobo and Parasite set their sights on Metropolis."

The impressive voice cast sees Darren Criss (Hollywood) play Clark Kent, while Star Trek's Zachary Quinto plays the villainous Lex Luthor. True Detective's Alexandra Daddario stars as Lois Lane, Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) is Lobo, Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead) takes on Parasite, and Ike Amadi (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge) is Martian Manhunter.

Piotr Michael voices Perry White, while Jonathan and Martha Kent are played by Neil Flynn and Bellamy Young. It's a killer cast, and definitely one of the DCAU's most impressive ensembles to date.

Looking ahead to the future of this shared world, it remains unclear whether standalone stories are the plan moving forward or whether this new Superman is here to stay. Based on this sneak peek, however, this interpretation of Supes is bound to be one fans can get on board with.

