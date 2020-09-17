SUPERNATURAL Star Jared Padalecki Recalls Suiting Up As SUPERMAN For Scrapped 2004 Film

Jared Padalecki as Superman? It nearly happened! The Supernatural star has revealed that he donned the Man of Steel's suit for an audition back in 2004 for the McG film which never ended up happening!

Once upon a time, Supernatural star Jensen Ackles was a fan-favorite choice to take on the role of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That didn't happen and we've never learned how close the actor came to even being considered for the role, though it does seem likely he auditioned.

Surprisingly, his co-star Jared Padalecki is rarely suggested for superhero film roles despite being a great fit for any number of heroes and villains.

Talking to Michael Rosenbaum on his Inside of You podcast, Padalecki was asked if he read for the part of Lex Luthor in McG's scrapped Superman: Flyby film. It was at that point the Supernatural star corrected the host, saying he actually auditioned for Superman himself in that project (which featured a script by J.J. Abrams and took a lot of liberties with the source material).

"I screened tested for - for the movie in '04. When it was McG," the hunky CW star confirmed. "Yeah, I was doing House of Wax and they flew me from Australia to L.A. to screen test - I put the suit on and everything. They took my phone away so I couldn't take pictures."

It would be great to see those pictures, but who knows if they'll ever surface. Shortly after trying out for the role of Clark Kent, Padalecki joined the cast of Supernatural, and here we are 15 years later!

Click HERE for more Superman news from CBM!