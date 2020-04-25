Warner Bros. Reportedly Passed On ARKHAM Developer Rocksteady's Pitch For A SUPERMAN Game

Rocksteady's Batman trilogy is still considered among the best video game franchises of all-time, but a new rumour claims that Warner Bros. passed on their pitch for a title revolving around Superman...

Rocksteady Studios delivered three huge hits with Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight. The latter served as a fitting finale to the franchise, and there have seen been what feel like never-ending rumours about the developer's working on a Superman title.

Thus far, that's not come to fruition, and there are still no signs it will ever become a reality. Rocksteady has never weighed in on the matter, but rumblings have similarly persisted about a Justice League game from them, not to mention another possible chapter in their Batman franchise.

Now, though, we have another rumour to share with you. Shared by leaker James Sigfield, he claims to have heard that Warner Bros. decided to pass on a Superman game from Rocksteady.

It's important to note that this shouldn't be taken as confirmation the game isn't happening, as we have no real idea what Rocksteady is working on. However, there are a lot of challenges when it comes to putting the Man of Steel in a setting like this, so perhaps Warner Bros. didn't want to commit to an incredibly expensive challenge which, ultimately, might not work.

What do you guys think?

