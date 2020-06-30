TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES CG Reboot In The Works From Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures

The Heroes in a Half Shell are returning to the big screen. A CG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot is in development from Nickelodeon with Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg producing...

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are returning to the big screen for a CG reboot from Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon and Seth Rogen's production company.

According to Deadline, a new animated movie is in the works with Rogen and his Point Grey Pictures partners Evan Goldberg and James Weaver on board. Gravity Falls director Jeff Rowe will helm the project from a script by Brendan O’Brian (Neighbors: Sorority Rising, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates).

“Adding Seth, Evan and James’ genius to the humor and action that’s already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property," said Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family for ViacomCBS. "I’m looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical.”

Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello have starred in several features at this stage, with the most recent being the moderately successful (from a financial standpoint, at least) movies from Paramount and Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes. They previously appeared in animated form in Warner Bros.' 2007 adventure, TMNT. Fans still regard the original 1990 film to be the best of the bunch, however.

As part of a separate deal, Nickelodeon and Netflix are teaming up for an original animated 2D film based on the current Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series.

What do you guys make of this news? Looking forward to seeing the Heroes in a Half-Shell in theaters again?