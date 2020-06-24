TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Live-Action Series Rumored To Be In The Works For CBS All Access

After starring in two mildly received movies, it sounds like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will return to live-action for a series which will adapt a famous comic book storyline on CBS All Access...

The two live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies (which were produced by Michael Bay and starred Megan Fox) received something of a mixed response from fans, with everything from their origin story to the way they were portrayed on screen proving to be a real sticking point.

Now, though, it sounds like a live-action reboot is in the works for the CBS All Access streaming service.

According to The Cinema Spot, the plan is for the series to adapt "The Last Ronin," the upcoming five-issue miniseries which is being released later this year by IDW Publishing. Based on the synopsis, it definitely sounds like this is going to be a very different take on the characters.

"In a future New York City far different from the one we know today, a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends."

This TV series is expected to act as a collaboration between CBS, Paramount, Nickelodeon and other ViacomCBS-owned companies, so it's clearly an adaptation that is being taken seriously. Until we get to read "The Last Ronin," we don't really know what to expect, but it's an intriguing premise, and definitely one that should provide a dark new take on these characters (well, one of them).

What do you guys think?