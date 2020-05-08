TMNT: Seth Rogen Says His Reboot Will Lean Into The "Teenage" Aspect Of The Characters

We recently learned that the Heroes in a Half Shell would be returning to the big screen for a CG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot, and Seth Rogen has now given fans some idea of what to expect...

It was recently announced that a big-screen CG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot was in the works from Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon and Seth Rogen's production company Point Grey Pictures, and the American Pickle actor has now given fans some idea of what to expect from his take on the Heroes in a Half-Shell.

While speaking to Collider, Rogen explained that he intends to emphasize the "teenage" aspects of the characters.

“As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the ‘Teenage’ part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most. And as someone who loves teenage movies, and who’s made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping-off point for the film.”

While the teen/coming of age elements of the Turtles have obviously been explored in previous incarnations, it's never really been the main focus, so this could prove to be an intriguing approach. As long as we're not talking full-on, gross-out American Pie with mutants, fans shouldn't be too concerned!

Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello have starred in several features at this stage, with the most recent being the moderately successful (from a financial standpoint, at least) movies from Paramount and Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes. They previously appeared in animated form in Warner Bros.' 2007 adventure, TMNT. Fans still regard the original 1990 film to be the best of the bunch, however.

What do you guys make of Rogen's comments? Let us know in the usual place.