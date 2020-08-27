BATMAN Fan-Art Puts Ben Affleck's Caped Crusader In Greg Capullo's "Rebirth" Batsuit, Ready For THE FLASH

We recently learned that Ben Affleck is set to make his return to the DC Extended Universe in The Flash , and this badass fan-art puts his Caped Crusader in the Greg Capullo designed "Rebirth" Batsuit.

In news that shocked us all, we learned last week that Ben Affleck has signed up to return as Batman in The Flash movie. While his role is likely to be a minor one, fans are massively excited to see what it will entail, and you have to believe he's going to end up donning a brand new Batsuit.

Could it be inspired by Greg Capullo's "Rebirth" costume?

We simply don't know at this point, but based on the fan-art below, it could be the best way to go. As cool as the original DCEU design was for "Batfleck," a little bit of colour goes a long way, and this is probably the most realistic way of bringing the yellow bat symbol to the big screen.

Unfortunately, there is a chance he won't don the Batsuit again as he may simply cameo as Bruce Wayne. However, Andy Muschietti is bound to know how much fans want to see him as Batman again, so don't be surprised if he gets at least a little screentime back in action as The Dark Knight.

Check out the fan-art below:

