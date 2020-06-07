BATMAN RETURNS: Fans Have Spotted An Easter Egg Teasing THE FLASH In The 1991 Classic

While this is obviously a major coincidence, eagle-eyed fans have spotted an Easter Egg in 1991's Batman Returns which references both the Flash and possibly even Jesse Quick. Check it out right here...

We recently learned that Michael Keaton is in talks to reprise the role of the Caped Crusader in The Flash after playing the character in Batman and Batman Returns. Needless to say, that has fans seriously excited, and it sounds a lot like he will be sticking around as Bruce Wayne for a while.

A lot of people have understandably decided to revisit both movies in recent weeks, and some eagle-eyed viewers have now picked up on an apparent nod to the Fastest Man Alive.

During the masquerade ball that Bruce and Selina Kyle both attend, an extra can be seen in the background who is quite clearly dressed up as the Jay Garrick version of the Flash. He even has a partner wearing a hood and red mask, a costume which appears to be a nod to Jesse Quick.

Chances are director Tim Burton included this because he's a fan of the Golden Age Flash, or it could even be that one of the sequel's costumers decided it would be a fun Easter Egg to include. Whatever the case may be, it's certainly a more noteworthy Easter Egg than before, especially with Keaton's Dark Knight set to debut in the DC Extended Universe courtesy of The Flash.

Take a closer look at this Batman Returns Easter Egg in the video below:

