Michael Keaton Reportedly In Talks To Return As Bruce Wayne/Batman In THE FLASH Movie!

Here's some exciting news for fans who have hoped to see Michael Keaton return as an older incarnation of The Dark Knight! According to a new report, the actor is in talks to play Bruce Wayne in The Flash .

Original big-screen Batman star Michael Keaton is said to be in talks to return as Bruce Wayne for Warner Bros.' The Flash movie.

The Wrap reports that while it's very early in the negotiations phase, the Academy Award-nominated actor is in line to reprise the iconic role for Andrés Muschietti's DC Comics adventure, which will see Ezra Miller return as The Scarlet Speedster.

This news comes on the heels of a rumor that The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan is also in talks to play a his Batman V Superman incarnation of Thomas Wayne in the movie, but there's no mention of that here. Whether that turns out to be accurate or not, it now seems clear that this solo Flash project has been envisioned as a loose adaptation of the Flashpoint storyline.

Keaton is still regarded by many as the best big-screen Batman yet, so this news is sure to be met with excitement from fans of Tim Burton's original movies. It doesn't sound like The Flash will be a one off appearance, either, as Collider's Jeff Sneider has weighed in with thew following over Twitter.

CONFIRMED: Michael Keaton is in talks to play Bruce Wayne in THE FLASH and potentially beyond, including movies like BATGIRL. The character may be positioned like a coach/mentor, similar to the way Nick Fury is used in the MCU. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) June 22, 2020

THR's report backs this up, so it looks like Keaton is indeed being lined up to potentially replace Ben Affleck as the main DCEU's version of Batman moving forward!

What do you guys make of this bombshell? Let us know in the usual place.