RUMOR MILL: Some Major DC Films Cameos For THE FLASH May Have Been Revealed - SPOILERS

This is definitely best taken with a pinch of salt, but rumor has it that The Flash is lining up some huge stars from the past to make Barry Allen's trip through the Multiverse as star-studded as possible!

During DCFanDome, Michael Keaton's return as Batman in The Flash was confirmed courtesy of some killer concept art, but FandomWire claims to have more intel on the film's planned cameos.

They claim that the film will indeed follow the Flashpoint comic book storyline, with the big screen Barry Allen messing up the timeline, but finding himself in a number of alternate universes. Producers are hoping the Fastest Man Alive will be able to visit Christopher Nolan's version of Gotham City, and the hope is Christian Bale might return as Batman.

That lines up with previous reports, but one big surprise is that Batman Forever's Val Kilmer and Batman and Robin stars George Clooney and Chris O'Donnell are also being approached.

As expected, The Flash TV show star Grant Gustin is also expected to appear as that Barry Allen.

The biggest and boldest claim, however, is that Nicolas Cage is being lined up to play the Superman who inhabits the same world as Michael Keaton's Batman. That makes sense as filmmaker Tim Burton was once set to direct a film starring the actor called Superman Lives.

These are either a series of lucky guesses or they will pan out in the most nostalgic, star-studded DC film to date. The source is hit-and-miss, so it's best not to get your hopes up for the time being.

