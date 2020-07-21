RUMOR MILL: THE FLASH Movie Won't Feature The Atlantean/Amazon War With Aquaman And Wonder Woman

The Flash movie is reportedly borrowing a lot from the Flashpoint comic book, but a new rumor claims there are no plans for it to include the war between Altantis's Aquaman and Themyscira's Wonder Woman!

It's been known for some time now that The Flash movie will borrow a number of story elements from the Flashpoint comic book, though one major change has already been made. That's the decision to have Barry Allen arrive in a new timeline where Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne is still Batman (replacing the Thomas Wayne version of the vigilante from the source material).

If a new rumor shared by Heroic Hollywood is to be believed, there won't be a war between the Atlanteans and Amazons, either. That points to a very different take on this story, and potentially debunks previous reports of cameos from Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.

As well as meeting a different version of Batman in the alternate timeline he creates after racing back in time to save his mother from the Reverse-Flash, the comic book Flashpoint revealed that Earth had been ravaged by a war between the two Justice League members and their respective nations.

That might have been a little too much for The Flash to include, but a lot of fans out there are sure to be disappointed that another major part of the source material will not be featured in this film. That doesn't mean we shouldn't be excited, however, and more details will hopefully be revealed soon.

Click HERE for more The Flash news from CBM!