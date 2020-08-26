RUMOR MILL: THE FLASH Reportedly Won't Feature Reverse-Flash As The Movie's Lead Villain

Recently, a rumour started doing the rounds that The Flash movie won't actually feature a villain, and it's now said that Reverse-Flash isn't set to factor into heavily the 2022 release. Check it out...

At DC FanDome on Saturday, we learned that Barry Allen is getting a new costume in The Flash. It was also confirmed that the Fastest Man Alive will race back in time to save his mother's life, while concept art showed him teaming up with Michael Keaton's version of Batman. Last week, we found out that Ben Affleck will also return as Batman, so this is clearly going to be a busy movie!

As a result, it seems as if there's going to be another major casualty from the Flashpoint comic book: the Reverse-Flash.

According to Heroic Hollywood, "Eobard Thawne's Reverse-Flash won’t be the main villain in The Flash." Unfortunately, the site doesn't elaborate on whether he'll be included in any way or which other villains are set to potentially battle the Scarlet Speedster.

It's hard to believe we won't even get a cameo appearance from the Reverse-Flash in The Flash, especially as he's the one responsible for killing Nora Allen and framing Barry's father for the crime.

Chances are the movie will keep the spotlight on the hero's travels through the Multiverse and the creation of a new DC Extended Universe, with Eobard likely saved for the sequel (where he can receive the screentime he deserves). This is just a rumour for now, so we'll see.

Are you guys disappointed that we may not get to see Reverse-Flash in The Flash movie?