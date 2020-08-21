THE FLASH: 10 More Alternate DC Universes Barry Allen Could Visit Across The Multiverse

With it now confirmed that The Flash will take us to alternate realities across the DC Multiverse, we take a look at ten worlds the Fastest Man Alive could pay a visit to in his upcoming 2022 movie...

If you're a DC fan, then the past few days have been really exciting, and it's only going to get better thanks to this weekend's DC FanDome event. Over the past 24 hours, we've learned that Ben Affleck is returning to the DC Extended Universe for The Flash, a movie that promises to bring the Multiverse to the big screen as the Scarlet Speedster takes a journey through multiple realities. We know that Barry Allen will meet Michael Keaton's Caped Crusader from Tim Burton's classic Batman movies, but it's said that won't be the only alternate version of a familiar face he crosses paths with. As a result, we can't help but wonder which other worlds the hero could visit in The Flash. With that in mind, we're taking a look at ten exciting possibilities, and we definitely don't think you'll have ever predicted that these would be revisited on the big screen. Heck, even if we only go to one or two of them, it's fair to say that the 2022 movie will knock all of our collective socks off. So, to take a look through this feature, all you guys need to do is click on the "Next" button down below!

10. Green Lantern's Universe Ryan Reynolds has denied that he's returning to the DC Universe for the Snyder Cut of Justice League, but if Warner Bros. can convince him to return for The Flash, that would be no bad thing. Revisiting his version of Hal Jordan after more than a decade would be undeniably good fun, while we're sure Reynolds would enjoy poking fun at his time as this character. Who knows, the movie could even god some way in redeeming his Green Lantern, leaving the door open for a possible return. A team-up between the Flash and Green Lantern is something fans have wanted to see on screen for years now, and The Flash movie could finally make that fantasy a quirky, enjoyable reality.



9. The Arrowverse One of Crisis on Infinite Earths' most memorable moments came when the big screen version of Barry Allen met his television counterpart. It was at this point Ezra Miller's version of the character learned of the Multiverse's existence, so why not revisit that exchange at some point in this movie? For fans of The CW TV series, this would be a rewarding moment, and a great way of potentially bidding farewell to Grant Gustin's version of the hero (he's only signed up for two more seasons). We wouldn't expect this to be much for than just a cameo, but after what happened in that small screen crossover, it would be a real missed opportunity not to at least touch on the Arrowverse's importance. After all, it's actually been around longer than the DC Extended Universe at this point.



8. The DC Comics Universe This would be a hard one to pull off, especially as the comic book DC Universe is constantly changing. However, just imagine a brief sequence which sees Barry Allen arrive there and find himself surrounded by familiar faces, albeit in comic accurate costumes (based on The New 52, perhaps). That would be a neat moment, and visual effects could even be used to make this alternate reality look like a comic book brought to life, something we saw in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It would be best for The Flash to pinpoint one era in particular for this reality, but the source material deserves to be referenced in a meaningful way, and this could achieve that in a seamless manner.



7. Batman Forever/Batman And Robin's Universe Val Kilmer is set to be part of DC FanDome this weekend, and while it's unlikely that he'll be there for The Flash, why shouldn't he return if Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are getting to suit up again? He may have only played the Dark Knight once in Batman Forever, but that movie has a devoted fan following, and this cameo is far more likely than George Clooney showing up (Batman and Robin remains something of a blemish on his career). This camp world is a real contrast to the one Keaton and Affleck's Bruce Waynes call home, so that alone makes it a must-see destination. There's no reason for this not to happen, and these Batmen sharing the screen would be epic to see.



6. The Animated Universe Whether we're talking about Batman: The Animated Series, Justice League Unlimited, or even the direct-to-DVD animated features which have become a staple in recent years, the DC Universe has a rich history in animated form. With that in mind, there's no reason not to touch on that here. Would it be too goofy to have the Flash arrive in a world where he's suddenly, well, a cartoon? Yes and no, but if the Fastest Man Alive is going to race through world after world, there's no reason one of his destinations couldn't be animated in the unique style of Bruce Timm. Some legendary voice actors could be enlisted, and some great stories will finally be acknowledged in a big way.



5. The Dark Knight Trilogy Universe Earlier this summer, it was revealed that if Michael Keaton turned down the opportunity to return as Batman, Warner Bros. might consider turning to Christian Bale. That seems highly unlikely given his past comments about the possibility of reprising the role, but could the actor be talked into a cameo? His story obviously came to an end in The Dark Knight Rises, but that doesn't mean the Flash couldn't pay a visit to his world and meet the new Batman (Joseph Gordon-Levitt's "Robin"). This would be an admittedly strange moment given the isolated nature of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, but it's hard to believe Warner Bros. would ignore such a huge part of the Caped Crusader's big screen history. Seeing Bale suit up again would obviously be a dream come true.



4. Superman's Universe Sadly, Christopher Reeve is obviously long dead, but that doesn't mean his time as Superman couldn't be referenced in The Flash. Crisis on Infinite Earths beat this movie to the punch in some ways as we did head to a post-Superman Returns world to find Brandon Routh's older Man of Steel. Heading back there could be a tad redundant, but Warner Bros. could choose to use visual effects in order to recreate Reeve's likeness and have Barry Allen see this alternate Superman from afar. That and John Williams' iconic theme would stand out to longtime fans of the DC Universe, and The Flash revisiting such an iconic part of Warner Bros.' history in a movie like this is arguably a must.



3. Watchmen Universe This is a tough one, as it's hard to imagine us heading back to 2008's Watchmen and even harder to believe the Flash would race into the world Damon Lindelof created with his stellar HBO series. Still, with DC Comics making use of these characters, we're sure the Fastest Man Alive could briefly arrive in a desolate version of New York City and see a newspaper headline referencing a giant squid attack. This wouldn't be much more than an Easter Egg, but those of us who are fans would get it! It might be a little too soon for a big screen DC/Watchmen crossover, but The Flash could certainly tease it.



2. Flashpoint Universe Recently, it's become clear that we're not getting a straightforward Flashpoint adaptation. That more than likely means much of the comic book story's bigger moments won't make it into the movie, and it was recently reported that there will be no war between Atlantis and Themyscira. That's a shame, but it doesn't meant The Flash can't pay homage to it in some way. As Barry Allen races through the Multiverse, he could quite easily find himself in a world where Aquaman and Wonder Woman are battling each other. This would help him realise just how different his friends could end up being in the new world he creates, and could make for an epic action set piece. Cameos from Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot are also more likely than full-blown leading roles.

