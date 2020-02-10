THE FLASH: Billy Crudup (Back) In Talks To Join Ezra Miller In The Upcoming Standalone DC Movie

After signing on and subsequently leaving, Justice League and Watchmen star Billy Crudup is back in talks to join Ezra Miller in Warner Bros.' long-awaited DC Comics standalone movie The Flash .

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Primetime Emmy-winner Billy Crudup (Watchmen; Justice League; The Morning Show) is back in talks to join the cast of The Flash, which has Andy Muschietti (It; It Chapter Two; Mama) set to direct and Ezra Miller (Fantastic Beasts; Justice League; Suicide Squad) attached to reprise his role as the titular speedster.

Crudup was actually one of the first cast members confirmed in 2016 when Rick Famuyiwa was in the director's chair, but ultimately had to leave the project as it went through multiple different directors and production delays over the past four years. However, with Muschietti now set in stone and a fresh script from Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey; Bumblebee), the studio was able to reapproach him and it looks like things are moving in the right direction.

In addition to Miller, Crudup joins a cast that will also feature Michael Keaton (Batman; Batman Returns; Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice; Suicide Squad; Justice League) reprising their roles as different iterations of Bruce Wayne/Batman in a film that's expected to fully explore the DC Multiverse.

THR also notes that while Kiersey Clemons (Justice League; Dope; Scoob!) was initially onboard to appear as Iris West, her status remains up in the air for now as like Crudup, WB will have to strike a new deal with her and it's uncertain whether she's interested in returning or if she'll be available when filming is set to begin next year in London.