THE FLASH Concept Art Reveals The Scarlet Speedster's New Suit And A Team-Up With Michael Keaton's Batman

Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster is getting a new suit for The Flash movie, and some newly revealed concept art shows that and what looks like an epic team-up between him and Michael Keaton's Batman...

The Flash panel wasn't massively revealing, but it did end with director Andy Muschietti sharing some must-see concept art from the highly anticipated DC Comics movie.

It was confirmed that Barry Allen will receive a new, streamlined costume from Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck's version, presumably) and that can be seen on display here. Screenwriter Christina Hodson, meanwhile, said that some of the sketches she's seen by Muschietti deliver an insane take on the Speed Force which the Scarlet Speedster uses to travel back through time.

We have a feeling that the second piece of artwork will really get you talking, though, because that shows the Fastest Man Alive teaming up with Michael Keaton's original big screen Batman!

The suit doesn't appear to have changed, so the question is, will Keaton be de-aged with visual effects to return as the Dark Knight? This is just concept art, but that certainly seems like a possibility, and it's going to be pretty nuts seeing those two working alongside each other regardless.

During the panel for The Flash, there were also some hints that Barry's actions here are what lead to the creation of the Multiverse, and it seems like a change in approach to storytelling could be coming to the DC Extended Universe, as a result. Check out the awesome artwork below:

