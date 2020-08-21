THE FLASH Director Andy Muschietti Confirms Existence Of DC Multiverse; "All That You've Seen Exists"

More details about the plot of The Flash have been revealed, with director Andy Muschietti confirming that the DC Multiverse does indeed exist, and that everything we've seen on screen has happened...

More details from Vanity Fair's report on Ben Affleck's return as Batman have been revealed, and it sounds like The Flash will be a true game-changer for the DC Extended Universe. As the site explains, the plot will see Barry Allen "breaking the bonds of physics to crash into various parallel dimensions, where he’ll encounter slightly different versions of DC’s classic heroes."

That was to be expected given the movie's Flashpoint inspiration, but comments from director Andy Muschietti have further explained how this new DC Multiverse is actually going to work.

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid," the filmmaker explains. "It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

In other words, the Multiverse explored in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover is very real, and everything from Superman to The Dark Knight and Green Lantern all happened and are canon in their own respective realities. It's a complicated concept, and one non-comic book fans might struggle with.

While the focus of The Flash should be on the Scarlet Speedster, it seems like a series of cameos are inevitable as Muschietti explores the history of DC with Ezra Miller's Flash by his side.

What do you guys think?