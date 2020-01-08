In a new interview, The Flash director Andy Muschietti has dropped more hints that his upcoming movie will borrow elements from the Flashpoint storyline in the comic books. Read on for details...

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has previously said his movie features a "different version of Flashpoint than you're expecting," and the filmmaker has now dropped even more hints about what fans can expect. During a recent interview, he confirmed those Flashpoint elements, while also specifically referencing one key element from that storyline.

"It is a story of time travel: Flash travels back to try to save his mother," Muschietti Orden 67 (translated from Spanish). "It is a spectacular action movie but it has a big heart."

In Flashpoint, Barry Allen raced back in time to prevent the murder of his mother at the hands of the Reverse-Flash; however, he inadvertently creates a new timeline where Bruce Wayne was gunned down in Crime Alley, Superman's rocket crashed in Metropolis instead of Smallville, and Aquaman and Wonder Woman were at war on behalf of Atlantis and Themyscira.

It's unclear how much of that will make it into Muschietti's version of The Flash, but we know Barry Allen will meet a different Batman in the new timeline he creates: Michael Keaton's version.

