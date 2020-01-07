THE FLASH: Ezra Miller Finally Gets A Comic Accurate Costume In Awesome New Fan-Art

The Scarlet Speedster's costume in the DCEU is a point of contention for many fans, but this cool new piece of fan-art imagines what Ezra Miller's Barry Allen could look like in comic accurate duds...

The Flash movie is starting to take shape at Warner Bros., with Michael Keaton in talks to once again don the cape and cowl as Batman for what's clearly going to be an adaptation of Flashpoint.

If this movie does indeed follow that, Bruce Wayne (Thomas Wayne in the comic books) will be helping the time-displaced Barry Allen get his speed back, and that's hopefully going to involve a new costume. After all, the one he had in Justice League is clearly "homemade," and a comic accurate version on the big screen would look amazing.

Thanks to some new fan-art, we're able to imagine what that would look like; spoiler alert: it's awesome.

Of course, we don't even know whether Ezra Miller will be back as the Flash, especially after that troubling video of him allegedly choking a fan started doing the rounds on social media earlier this year. However, there's so far been nothing to indicate Warner Bros. plans to recast the role.

Check out the concept art below:

