THE FLASH: Grant Morrison Says His And Ezra Miller's Script Was "More Like BACK TO THE FUTURE"

At one point, The Flash star Ezra Miller and comic book writer Grant Morrison were tasked with penning their own script for the movie, and the latter has now revealed some details about their take...

Warner Bros.' solo Flash movie has probably been through more directors and writers than any other CBM in history on its rocky journey to the big screen. It looks like the most recent creative team of It filmmaker Andy Muschietti and Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson are here to stay (touch wood), but at one point the studio had actually tasked star Ezra Miller to pen a treatment of his own along with Grant Morrison.

WB ultimately decided not to go with their script, but we have heard that Miller favored a darker take on the character. Now, Morrison has disputed that (to a degree) in a new interview while also sharing some new details on what their take on the Flashpoint story arc entailed.

The Scottish writer told Collider that he was happy with the script, and believes it could have been really great "after a few drafts." He also compared the time-displacement adventure to Back to the Future.

“No, it wasn’t [darker] really. I mean, elements of darkness were there and the material that they wanted us to use [was] the Flashpoint stuff. So, Ezra and I were actually trying to do something that was a bit more — like I say, it’s kind of like just a great science-fiction story. And if you don’t know [the comics], it would have made sense. But I have to say, I mean, I don’t want to talk about that, because somebody else has done their own work on it and I’m sure it will be great. And maybe, as I say this will leak out one day and people can judge.”

We're not sure why the studio decided to pass on Morrison and Miller's version, but the Fastest Man Alive should be in good hands with Muschietti and Hodson.

We'll likely find out more about that incarnation of The Flash at DC FanDome later this month.