THE FLASH: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Jokes That "Michael Keaton Swooped In And Took My Gig" As Batman

It was really beginning to look like The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan might play Batman in The Flash , but with Michael Keaton in talks to reprise the role, the actor weighs in on his involvement.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan made a brief cameo appearance as Thomas Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and as soon as it became clear that The Flash movie would adapt the "Flashpoint" storyline, fans started campaigning for the actor to return as that alternate universe version of the Dark Knight.

As you'll know if you've read the comic book storyline, the different world Barry Allen finds himself in after travelling back in time to save his mother from the Reverse-Flash saw Bruce Wayne gunned down in front of his parents. That resulted in Thomas becoming Batman, and Martha being transformed into a sinister new version of The Joker.

However, Michael Keaton being in talks to reprise the role of Batman from Tim Burton's classic movies means that the chances of seeing Morgan play the Caped Crusader are slim.

He acknowledged that during a recent interview with ComicBook.com, and offered fans a glimmer of hope. "Michael Keaton swooped in and took my gig," Morgan joked. "Naw, I think that’s super cool. Ever since Zack Snyder walked away, my whole kind of bit in that world has walked away with him. However, there’s always a chat going on. So, we’ll see!"

It definitely sounds like there were more concrete plans in place for The Walking Dead star before Snyder's time in the DC Extended Universe came to an end, but it seems as if we'll forever be left wondering what might have been. With any luck, he'll at least get to make a cameo appearance...