THE FLASH: Michael Keaton As Batman And 10 More DC Characters We Could See In FLASHPOINT

Following the news that Michael Keaton will return as the original big screen Batman in The Flash , we take a look at the other DC characters we could end up seeing when we're introduced to the Multiverse.

Earlier this week, we learned that Michael Keaton is in talks to reprise the role of Batman in the DC Extended Universe, and will make his debut in The Flash. It's not going to be a one-off cameo appearance, either, as it sounds like Warner Bros. has big plans for him in this shared world moving forward. This is bound to be far from the movie's biggest surprise, of course, and with it looking more and more likely that we are indeed getting a Flashpoint adaptation, it's hard not to wonder who else will appear. With that in mind, we're now looking at ten more heroes and villains who could make their presence felt in the new DC Multiverse alongside the original big screen Batman. From alternate versions of familiar faces to characters from franchises we never expected to tie into a movie like The Flash, we think you'll have something to say about the names that crop up here. So, to check them out, all you guys need to do is click on the "Next" button down below!

10. Catwoman While it's doubtful The Flash will pay too much attention to the events of The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths, that small screen crossover revealed that Batman eventually married Selina Kyle. Regardless of whether that happens in this new reality, it would be a crying shame for Michelle Pfeiffer not to be given the opportunity to make some sort of return as Catwoman, and there's really no reason she couldn't also suit up (we're betting the Ant-Man and The Wasp star would still look pretty phenomenal in an updated version of the costume above). Bruce won't have Alfred Pennyworth in his life at this point, but it would be good to give him at least one ally, and Pfeiffer could easily be used to further explore Catwoman's legacy in the new DCEU.



9. Wonder Woman & Aquaman We're giving you two for the price of one here, as any adaptation of Flashpoint needs to include the war between Aquaman and Wonder Woman. In the new world created by Barry Allen's decision to travel back in time to save his mother, the Atlanteans are at war with the Amazons, leaving regular human beings at the mercy of these two powerhouses. Getting to see these vastly different takes on Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot's characters would be massively satisfying for comic book fans, and will give both actors the chance to do something new. Having the Flash get involved with this conflict will also up the stakes here in a major way, and essentially makes Flashpoint a new Justice League movie (similar to the way Marvel Studios used Captain America: Civil War to continue the story of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, The Avengers).



8. Flashpoint Batman We know it's been said that Michael Keaton's Batman will be taking the role played by the Thomas Wayne version in the Flashpoint comic books and, honestly, that does make a lot of sense. However, if Barry Allen is going to end up inadvertently exploring a number of different realities here, would it really be the worst thing in the world for us to catch a glimpse of the Flashpoint Batman? He would obviously have to be played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and this would be a true fan-pleasing moment which at least leaves the door open to the character returning one day. After all, a standalone movie exploring what would happen if Bruce Wayne was murdered sounds a lot like the sort of story Warner Bros. could tell in an R-Rated setting (just like 2019's Joker).



7. Steve Trevor Wonder Woman 1984 is seemingly going to use magic to bring Steve Trevor back from the dead, but given what we've seen of Diana Prince in the present day, something tells us he won't last beyond the credits. However, Chris Pine's World War I hero could become a permanent addition to the DCEU thanks to the events of The Flash. In the first reality the Fastest Man Alive creates, we could definitely be introduced to a Steve who is trying to stop the war between Aquaman and Wonder Woman, and when the world is reset yet again, there's really no reason he couldn't remain in the present day forever. This would give Wonder Woman something of a happy ending, and a love interest in the present. It just seems like the right move for the character, and a good way of making use fo Trevor in the DCEU (and in Patty Jenkins' seemingly inevitable Wonder Woman 1984 sequel).



6. Cyborg From day one, it's been rumoured that Ray Fisher's Cyborg will be part of The Flash, and that makes sense on a number of levels. After all, the character played a key role in the Flashpoint comic book, and this seems like a great place to hit the reset button on the Justice League member. If fans get fully on board with Cyborg after seeing him in action here, the door will no doubt reopen to the solo movie that was supposed to be released earlier this year, and giving Barry Allen someone to play off as he travels through time - and the Multiverse - makes perfect sense. Between this and the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League, the next few years could be a turning point for Cyborg.



5. The Flash In Crisis on Infinite Earths, Ezra Miller's Flash ended up meeting Grant Gustin's. It was an amazing, fan-pleasing cameo which could very easily be followed up on in this big screen adventure. The CW's version of the Scarlet Speedster probably shouldn't have too big of a role here as he's obviously experienced "Flashpoint" and it would be far too easy for him to explain everything to the big screen Barry Allen in a matter of minutes. However, a cameo is a must. Not only would this give Gustin a decent send-off (rumour has The Flash TV series will end by the time the movie is released), but it would acknowledge that the DC TV shows do actually matter.



4. Darkseid Had Zack Snyder's Justice League plans become a reality, he would have also helmed a sequel set in a desolate "Knightmare" future ruled over by Darkseid. That will be teased in the version of the first film that's coming to HBO Max, while it's also believed that the Scarlet Speedster will travel back in time to help the team defeat Steppenwolf during the final battle. That will obviously help lay the groundwork for The Flash, but what if the hero's solo outing briefly pays a visit to that future. Banking on a Ben Affleck cameo seems naive, but Barry seeing what might have become of the DCEU could have major ramifications for him moving forward, while also drawing a line under the "SnyderVerse" era of storytelling. If he does visit "Knightmare," then we definitely need to see a little more of this version of Darkseid!



3. Reverse-Flash Simply put, you can't adapt Flashpoint without Reverse-Flash. There are already rumours online that Jessica Chastain will be playing a gender-swapped version of the villain, and given what an incredible talent she is, that's definitely a change we could get on board with here. Regardless, while there isn't much in the way of history between the Flash and his arch nemesis as there was in the comic books, that could quickly be established here, and we're sure Warner Bros. could leave the door open to their war continuing in a sequel (the movie ending with Barry Allen vowing to track Eobard Thawne down would certainly make for a compelling cliffhanger). The Reverse-Flash is long overdue for a big screen debut, and needs to be the lead villain here.



2. Captain Boomerang In the comic books, the unrecognisable world Barry Allen returns to not only has no Justice League or Superman, but also a very different "hero" looking after Central City: Captain Cold! That wouldn't have much of an impact in The Flash movie as it's not a character we've been introduced to, though there is definitely a fitting replacement. Shown being caught by the Fastest Man Alive in Suicide Squad, Captain Boomerang will return in The Suicide Squad next year, and was even referenced in Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. That means moviegoers are plenty familiar with him, so having an overhauled Boomerang being beloved by the Flash-less Central City would be a great way to get under Barry Allen's skin.

