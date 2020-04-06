THE FLASH Movie Rumored To Include Ray Fisher's Cyborg (Again)

It was in 2017 that we first heard of plans for Cyborg to co-star in The Flash , and the rumour has once again resurfaced. Should we believe it given how much the film has changed these past few years?

After going through a multitude of writers and directors, The Flash now has Andy Muschietti at the helm and a script by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson. Warner Bros. also recently changed the film's release date, with it tentatively penciled in for June 3, 2020 barring any further pandemic-related delays.

In 2017, it was reported that "Flashpoint" would feature Ray Fisher's Cyborg as a co-star, and even though it's been reported that Muschietti's film will also boast that title, will the Justice League member still be coming along for the ride?

According to DanielRPK's Patreon (where he charges fans for "scoops"), the answer is yes.

"There are plans to put Cyborg in the Flashpoint movie," he claims. This was first reported by Variety in 2016, and though it is possible that Victor Stone has made it into this iteration of the screenplay, it feels like this is more than likely based on old information. Ritchtman also has a spotty track record.

We'll obviously let you be the ones to judge, and there are plenty of comic book fans out there who will no doubt be thrilled at the prospect of a team-up like this in 2022.

