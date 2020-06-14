THE FLASH Producer Barbara Muschietti Says News About The DC Comics Movie Is "Coming"

We still don't know what's happening with The Flash (especially after that video of Ezra Miller allegedly choking a fan surfaced), but the movie's producer has now promised that an update is coming...

The Flash has been delayed on multiple occasions now, and made its way through multiple directors and writers. Now, though, IT helmer Andy Muschietti is attached to take charge of the Scarlet Speedster's first big screen solo adventure, and a 2022 release date has been set by Warner Bros.

Of course, with a troubling video of Ezra Miller allegedly choking a fan having recently done the rounds online, there are concerns he won't be returning to play the Fastest Man Alive (especially as he's gone silent in recent months, even after J.K. Rowling's perceived anti-Trans comments).

However, when a fan recently asked The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti - who frequently produces her husband's projects - whether we can expect any updates, she replied on Instagram with: "[It's] coming! News very soon!" Could it be that we'll learn more about the DC Comics adaptation during [email protected] or that rumoured DC-led event reportedly titled "DC FanDome"?

It's hard to say, but it seems likely, even if it is hard to say what form that news would end up taking.

Warner Bros. may have quietly added some cast members to The Flash, or we could even get some early concept art depicting which villains the hero will battle; after all, rumour has it that we could see a female Reverse-Flash played by Jessica Chastain, but time till tell on that front.

We'll keep you guys updated.