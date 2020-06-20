THE FLASH Producer Seemingly Confirms That Ray Fisher's Cyborg Will Indeed Appear In The Movie

There have been rumblings about an appearance from Ray Fisher's Cyborg in The Flash movie since day one, and now producer Barbara Muschietti has seemingly confirmed the hero for her husband's version...

At this point, The Flash (or Flashpoint as it's occasionally known) has been through its fair share of writers and directors, and that's led to a lot of conflicting reports about what we'll see in the movie. One constant, however, has been Ray Fisher's Cyborg, a fellow member of the Justice League it's thought will have a co-starring role in this standalone adventure for the Scarlet Speedster.

IT helmer Andy Muschietti is currently hard at work on The Flash - which we're assuming will still star Ezra Miller after that video surfaced of him allegedly choking a fan - and his wife and producing partner has now seemingly dropped quite the bombshell during an exchange on Instagram.

As you can see below, she responds to a fan by saying "obviously" when asked if Cyborg will appear.

That seemingly confirms recent reports that Fisher is still expected to appear in some way, while potentially also indicating that we are going to get some sort of loose adaptation of Flashpoint (a story which saw Cyborg play a key role after the Fastest Man Alive broke the DC Universe's timeline).

We'll have to wait and see, but this is definitely food for thought!

