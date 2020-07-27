THE FLASH: Ray Fisher Seems Unsure Whether Cyborg Will Be Part Of The Scarlet Speedster's Solo Movie

The Flash has been through its fair share of writers and directors, but one constant has been rumours about Cyborg appearing. Justice League star Ray Fisher, however, doesn't seem to know either way...

The Flash has raced through a lot of different writers and directors, with IT helmer Andy Muschietti the latest filmmaker to try to take a crack at the Fastest Man Alive. His version has a release date, and is seemingly moving along nicely thanks to the recent, rumoured addition of Michael Keaton's Batman.

During this weekend's "Justice Con" event, Justice League star Ray Fisher was asked about those persistent claims that Cyborg will be part of The Flash, and he initially joked, "Flashpoint? What is Flashpoint? I've never heard of that! What is that about? Is that the one with whatshisname?" Of course, he's a big DC Comics fan, so Fisher knows exactly what Flashpoint is.

"I know [Miller] is excited, like really excited about it," the actor continued. "That's all I can say. I can't really say anything about [being in it] but, um, maybe...I don't know...hopefully...we'll see...perhaps! It is something that's been going around for a while and I know people have been speculating. But, you know, movies are what they are. They change, they adapt, they evolve."

He finished by saying, "Um, but that's all I can say about that!"

Given Fisher's recent comments about Joss Whedon, Jon Berg, and Geoff Johns, it's hard to say whether Cyborg will remain part of The Flash, especially if the latter two are involved in any way. With that in mind, it's not overly surprising that he's choosing his words carefully and being somewhat non-committal.

Would you like to see Cyborg show up in The Flash?

