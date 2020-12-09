THE FLASH "Restarts Everything And Forgets Nothing" Teases Producer Barbara Muschietti

Online chatter that Andy Muschietti's Flash movie would reset DC Films continuity have grown in recent weeks and this new tease from the film's producer is only going to turn up the volume.

Hype is certainly building around DC superhero films and they've accomplished it by creating a lineup that show's they're willing to grow and move on from past mistakes. However, the inherent nature of cinematic universes means you can never truly dump those past mistakes in the trash can but if you're DC Films, you can conveniently abandon those miscalculations on an alternate Earth.

That definitely appears to be the case as the upcoming Flash movie from director Andy Muschietti has confirmed that it will implement elements of the Flashpoint storyline from DC Comics, 2011 line-wide storyline which altered DC Universe by creating an alternate timeline when Barry Allen goes back in time to save his mother from death at the hands of Reverse-Flash.

In addition to starring Ezra Miller's Barry Allen, the film has already snagged Michael Keaton to reprise his role as Tim Burton's Batman, along with Ben Affleck's Caped Crusader. Though embroiled in controversy with WB at the moment, Ray Fisher's Cyborg is also in the midst of negotiations for an appearance.

During one of today's earlier FanDome Fan Q&A sessions, Barbara Muschietti (Andy's sister and producer on the film) dropped an interesting teaser that should have DC Comics readers speculating for weeks.

"Well, I want you to go see it, so I'm not going to tell you a lot," explained the Mama screenwriter and It-Chapter Two producer. "But what I will tell you is that it's a ride. It's going to be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it. Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines. And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn't forget anything."

The DCEU certainly has its fair share of supporters and if the WB can find a way to keep moving forward with its current cast of characters while shedding some of its negative past, that's a win-win for the studio and fans alike. It also means that The Flash might be the most important upcoming DC Film to date...