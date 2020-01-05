THE FLASH: Warner Bros. Is Reportedly Casting A NEW Iris West For The Upcoming Movie

Kiersey Clemons was cast as Iris West in Zack Snyder's version of Justice League , but it looks like Warner Bros. is moving on from that by looking for a different actress to take on the role. Check it out!

While it could have been a coincidence, Zack Snyder's decision to cast Kiersey Clemons as Iris West in Justice League always felt like a strange one, especially as comparisons to The Flash TV show were inevitable. Ultimately, her scenes were cut from the movie (Barry Allen was to be shown rescuing her from a car accident), and they're now part of the filmmaker's fabled Snyder Cut.

Now, it seems Warner Bros. and The Flash's latest director Andy Muschietti have decided to take the character in a different direction. According to The Illuminderdi, the project is looking for an actress of 21 - 25 years old to play the 23-year-old Iris West.

According to the site, this version of the Scarlet Speedster's love interest is described as, "smart, bold, always with a cellphone in hand. She’s an energetic, and perhaps over-caffeinated, tenacious cub reporter for the Central Citizen. She can be a bit over the top, but despite her idiosyncrasies there is something about her that draws people in."

Interestingly, it's said Iris has the "fashion sense of Carrie Bradshaw and the smarts of Christiane Amanpour." The Central Citizen, meanwhile, is a modern 21st century style newspaper, "which is perfect for the stylish, bright eyed young reporter."

The Flash has now been through multiple directors, and we still don't know whether Miller will be reprising the role, especially after that troubling video surfaced of him seemingly attacking a fan. Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson penned the latest draft of the screenplay, so it's possible Clemons no longer fits this version of the intrepid reporter (the actress is 26).

We'll keep you guys updated as we learn more!