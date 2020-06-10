THE FLASH: Warner Bros. Rumoured To Be "Pursuing" Gal Gadot To Appear As Wonder Woman

We know Warner Bros.' long-gestating The Flash movie will feature Ben Affleck's Batman, but could we also see Wonder Woman join the fray? A new rumor indicates that the studio is courting Gal Gadot...

Could we see Wonder Woman show up in The Flash movie?

A new rumor doing the rounds online (via The Illuminerdi) claims that Warner Bros. is currently courting Gal Gadot to return as Diana Prince for the long-gestating DC Comics film, which recently moved (again) from June 3, 2022 to November 4, 2022.

The Justice League actress is reportedly wanted for a "small, supporting role."

It's been confirmed that this first solo outing for the Scarlet Speedster will either adapt or take inspiration from the Flashpoint comic book arc, so an appearance from Princess Diana would certainly make sense. The character played an integral part in the original story, and even if this movie only turns out to be very loosely based on Flashpoint, there are multiple ways she could factor into the plot.

We know Ben Affleck will once again don the cape and cowl as Batman, and the presence of Michael Keaton's original big-screen Dark Knight confirms that the movie wil explore DC's Multiverse to at least some extent.

Take this with a pinch of salt for now, but do you think adding Wonder Woman to the mix would be a good idea? How about the other members of the Justice League? Be sure to share your thoughts in the usual place.