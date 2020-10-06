THOR And ARTEMIS FOWL Director Kenneth Branagh Says He Would Direct Another Comic Book Movie

Artemis Fowl director Kenneth Branagh has expressed interest in returning to the superhero/comic book movie genre down the line, while reflecting on the difficulties which came with introducing Thor...

It's been a long time since Kenneth Branagh brought the God of Thunder to the big screen with 2011's Thor, and the filmmaker has since moved on to very different projects, including Murder on the Orient Express and Artemis Fowl (which premieres on Disney+ this Friday).

However, despite having only been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a single movie, Branagh remains a fan, and said he would still be open to adapting another comic book or superhero property down the line.

"Yeah, it would be a thrill," he admitted. "It'd be a thrill, it just hasn't happened yet. Maybe."

Whether Branagh would helm another Marvel Studios project given the chance is hard to say, of course. After all, Thor has changed a lot over the past nine years, and the director would go on to tell ComicBook.com that finding a place for the hero during those early days of Phase 1 really wasn't easy.

"When that movie was made, the tonal challenges of that new and new burgeoning Marvel universe was so immense," the director recalled. "How do you find a way to let that one live in that first tier of four movies? It was the most extreme. We'd already had the brilliance of Robert [Downey Jr.] and Jon [Favreau]'s Iron Man. We'd already had the Hulk which hadn't quite worked as they'd hoped. We'd had the Captain America."

"We had to find the one with the guy with the blonde hair and rainbow bridge. That was always gonna be tricky." It worked, of course, as Thor ended up nearly tripling its $150 million budget at the worldwide box office and holds a solid 77% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Can you think of any comic book characters, in particular, that Branagh would be a good fit for?