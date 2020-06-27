THOR Concept Art Reveals One Of Marvel Studios' Earliest Designs For The God Of Thunder

Marvel Studios concept artist Charlie Wen has shared one of his earliest designs for the God of Thunder, revealing how the character was imagined for his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe...

After Mjolnir's arrival on Earth was teased at the end of Iron Man 2, the God of Thunder made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut the following year with 2011's Thor. Chris Hemsworth suited up as the character, but when the casting process was still taking place, many fans (on this very site, believe it or not) wanted WWE Superstar Triple H to play the character!

While it's unlikely Marvel Studios ever considered casting him, you can (coincidentally) sort of see him in this very early design for the iconic hero before Chris Hemsworth was chosen.

It's a cool, slightly more Viking, take on Thor, and definitely a badass design. Thor even has some tattoos, while his hammer looks more like a mallet from the Mjolnir from the comics. This could have worked in live-action, but Marvel Studios ultimately ended up embracing the source material.

Check out the artwork - along with Park's comments - below:

